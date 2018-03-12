Cenveo (CVO) Bond Prices Fall 1.5%

An issue of Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVO) debt fell 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and will mature on August 1, 2019. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $48.00 and were trading at $49.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVO) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 1,966,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,572. The company has a market cap of $0.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cenveo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

In other Cenveo news, CEO Robert G. Sr Burton, Sr. sold 711,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $163,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael G. Burton sold 95,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $26,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 912,681 shares of company stock valued at $220,654. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenveo stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Cenveo worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cenveo

Cenveo, Inc is a diversified manufacturing company focused on print-related products. The Company’s portfolio of products includes envelope converting, commercial printing and label manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Envelope, Print and Label. The Company’s Envelope segment offers direct mail products used for customer solicitations and transactional envelopes used for billing and remittance by end users, including financial institutions, insurance companies and telecommunications companies.

