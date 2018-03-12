Centrica PLC (CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Centrica (OTCMKTS CPYYY) traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 15,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,994. Centrica has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

