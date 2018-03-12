Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Shares Bought by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 227.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.16.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc ( NASDAQ CDEV ) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,373. The firm has a market cap of $4,700.00 and a PE ratio of 60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

