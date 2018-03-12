Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 1,935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 126,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 119,988 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,804,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 204,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 98,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG) opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $69,617.61, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,416. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/celgene-co-celg-shares-sold-by-patten-group-inc.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.