CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,486 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,261 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CBS were worth $40,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBS by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBS by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CBS by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,136 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) opened at $52.18 on Monday. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,970.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CBS from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CBS from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CBS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In related news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $4,917,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,169,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 46,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,797,726.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,697,818. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

