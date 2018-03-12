CB Financial Services (CBFV) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Financial Analysis

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

22.6% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CB Financial Services pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 17.26% 7.46% 0.78% Eagle Bancorp Montana 9.73% 8.73% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $40.23 million 3.06 $6.94 million $1.69 17.76 Eagle Bancorp Montana $42.19 million 2.38 $4.10 million $1.03 19.47

CB Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bancorp Montana. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. The Bank operates through a network of approximately 20 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s principal lending activity is the origination of residential loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties in its local market area. In addition, the Bank offers property and casualty, commercial liability, surety and other insurance products, through its subsidiary, Exchange Underwriters, Inc. (Exchange Underwriters), an independent insurance agency.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank. The Bank originates residential mortgages (one- to four-family) and commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and commercial loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit accounts, which include certificates of deposit accounts ranging in terms from 90 days to 5 years, as well as, checking, savings and money market accounts. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are included in certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.