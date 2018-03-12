Caxton Associates LP Invests $943,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $49,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.57, for a total value of $631,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,115.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,211. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated ( NYSE:TFX ) opened at $269.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12,130.00, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $191.04 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.56.

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

