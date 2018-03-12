Casey's General Stores’ (CASY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey's General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens set a $119.00 price target on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.18.

Shares of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ CASY) opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,159.00, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Casey's General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Casey's General Stores will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Casey's General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cara Kay Heiden acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.77 per share, with a total value of $439,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,570.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

