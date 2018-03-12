Casa Systems (CASA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Casa Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0184237432327 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA ) opened at $26.90 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

In other news, CEO Jerry Guo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc is provides a software-centric infrastructure solutions. In addition, the Company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks. Its products include axyom software platform, delivery platforms, multi-service applications, capacity expansion products.

