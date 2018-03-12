Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,953,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,308,364 shares during the period. Carrizo Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.6% of NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.07% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $126,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $145,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $485,440. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRZO shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Williams Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ CRZO) opened at $14.67 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $1,195.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

