Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) remained flat at $$24.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,026. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company’s portfolio consists of a range of beer and cider brands, including Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Baltika, Somersby, Holsten, Tuborg, Lav and Lvivske, among others.

