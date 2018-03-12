Carla Hargrove Mcgill Acquires 5,000 Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Stock

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares in the company, valued at $720,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 24,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,995. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 89.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

