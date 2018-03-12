Cardano Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mr. Exchange, Coinnest and Bittrex. Cardano has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and approximately $173.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198457 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00215673 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022267 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033252 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardanohub.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardanohub.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.”

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Mr. Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

