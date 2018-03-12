Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $6.24 Million in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Stock

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 255.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,381,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,014,000 after purchasing an additional 992,572 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $72,300,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,703,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,389,000 after purchasing an additional 630,311 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,891,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,643,000 after purchasing an additional 488,832 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,809,000.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,197.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,829. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $79.90) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ MCHP) opened at $98.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,190.00, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $99.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.94%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

