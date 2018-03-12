Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after buying an additional 662,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,595,000 after buying an additional 567,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,366,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,243,000 after buying an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,142,000 after buying an additional 280,710 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 price objective (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,167.67.

Alphabet Inc ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) opened at $1,160.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $806,531.88, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $824.30 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.52 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/capital-asset-advisory-services-llc-decreases-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.