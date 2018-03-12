Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $209.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $209.00 price target (up previously from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE CP) opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26,093.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $143.20 and a 1 year high of $188.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 29.96%. analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

