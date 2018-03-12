Camden Property Trust (CPT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News headlines about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camden Property Trust earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.2263576400865 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 722,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,865. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $7,653.19, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.99 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. BMO Capital Markets set a $92.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $37,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,576.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $395,944.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,301 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

