California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,187 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $159,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 15,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider R. Martin Chavez sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $3,178,807.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $4,395,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,064,172 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( NYSE:GS ) opened at $270.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.62 and a fifty-two week high of $273.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102,862.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.78. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.36 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $294.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.06.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

