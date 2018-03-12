California State Teachers Retirement System Has $203.81 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $6,769,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,910,895.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,163 shares of company stock worth $12,232,045. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.27 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc. has a twelve month low of $76.51 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112,700.00, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-203-81-million-holdings-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.