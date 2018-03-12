California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,043 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $118,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,131,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,878 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,225,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE CL ) opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,358.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $396,587.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $399,521.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,308.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,082 shares of company stock worth $32,983,130 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

