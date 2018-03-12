California Resources (CRC) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) debt rose 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.75 and were trading at $76.97 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

California Resources Corp (NYSE CRC) traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.44. 1,202,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,904. The stock has a market cap of $614.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. California Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 35,530 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,601.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,494,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

