California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,296 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ RCII) opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $460.43, a P/E ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.90. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,296 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-5296-shares-of-rent-a-center-inc-rcii.html.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.