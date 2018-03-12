California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,921 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,008,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,717,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,720 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. ( NYSE:NNI ) opened at $55.98 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 99.01, a quick ratio of 99.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,284.60, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

