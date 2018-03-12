CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,220 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,379 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CalAtlantic Group were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,441,639 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $273,171,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,330,522 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $121,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,164 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group in the third quarter worth $64,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 283.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,005 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 879,180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,417,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CalAtlantic Group from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised CalAtlantic Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CalAtlantic Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

CalAtlantic Group Inc ( NYSE:CAA ) opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,170.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CalAtlantic Group Inc has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

