Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 75,617 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,617 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.16 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX ) opened at $95.91 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $48,070.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $270,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

