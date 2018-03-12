Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 17,780 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CA were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CA by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,244,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,556,000 after buying an additional 3,240,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,770,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,520,000 after buying an additional 243,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,560,000 after buying an additional 487,482 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CA by 541.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,150,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,151,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CA shares. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of CA, Inc. ( CA ) opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,476.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. CA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that CA, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 17,780 Shares of CA, Inc. (CA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/caisse-de-depot-et-placement-du-quebec-sells-17780-shares-of-ca-inc-ca.html.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.