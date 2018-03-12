Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) opened at $164.06 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $156.37 and a 1-year high of $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,597.07, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

