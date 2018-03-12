CAE (CAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.07

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.07 and last traded at C$23.90, with a volume of 119490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on CAE from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CAE from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6,410.00, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.34.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). CAE had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$734.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

