C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,682,285 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 15th total of 14,370,672 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,107,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at $91.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12,820.57, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

In other news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $355,132.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,370,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,166,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,596,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,257.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 424,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 393,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

