Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Burlington Stores ( BURL ) opened at $128.07 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,740.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 367.54% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $2,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,443,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,800 shares of company stock worth $5,377,336. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/burlington-stores-inc-burl-to-post-q2-2019-earnings-of-0-89-per-share-william-blair-forecasts.html.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.