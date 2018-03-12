BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for VeriFone Systems (PAY)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) in a research note published on Sunday morning.

“Guidance Light, Setting Higher Bar for 2H18 Execution VeriFone Systems’ (PAY) execution on its business strategy of deploying new payment devices across global markets and building out its Services platform has played out in fits and starts, and the 1Q18 report that the company released today after the market close was no exception. PAY posted 1Q18 non-GAAP earnings per share and net revenue that were better than the guidance it had provided in December, and it reiterated its FY18 outlook. However, the 2Q18 guidance that management offered was light relative to the Street consensus.”,” BTIG Research’s analyst wrote.

Get VeriFone Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on VeriFone Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial cut VeriFone Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriFone Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.27.

VeriFone Systems ( NYSE PAY ) opened at $18.47 on Friday. VeriFone Systems has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,038.19, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone Systems had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 168,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of VeriFone Systems in the third quarter worth about $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriFone Systems by 763.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in VeriFone Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,147,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VeriFone Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,030,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/btig-research-reiterates-hold-rating-for-verifone-systems-pay.html.

About VeriFone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriFone Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriFone Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.