Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) to report sales of $720.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.10 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $571.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $720.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners ( BEP ) opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5,491.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.65 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,633.20%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback 9,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 242.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-720-29-million.html.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.