Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.45

News articles about Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Renewable Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1426803731916 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) opened at $30.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,491.01, a PE ratio of -253.65 and a beta of 0.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,633.20%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 9,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

