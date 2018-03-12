Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE ANF) opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,518.67, a PE ratio of 371.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 511,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 1,333.56%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

