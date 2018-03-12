Brokerages Set Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) PT at $33.00

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,039. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vocera Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vocera Communications by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications (NYSE VCRA) traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 91,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,171. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

