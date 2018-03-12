Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (POR) Price Target at $41.44

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE POR) traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 1,021,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,491.51, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.76%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $25,010.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $36,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 320,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/brokerages-set-portland-general-electric-por-price-target-at-41-44.html.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.