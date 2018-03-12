Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) PT at $26.25

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of National General (NASDAQ NGHC) traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 115,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,291. National General has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $2,638.85, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.01.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other National General news, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $123,337.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National General by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National General by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National General by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 18.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

