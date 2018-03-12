Brokerages Set Black Hills Corp (BKH) Price Target at $64.50

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Black Hills (BKH) traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 617,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,663. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $2,786.47, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.05 million. analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

