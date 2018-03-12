Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post sales of $22.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.98 billion and the highest is $22.95 billion. Boeing posted sales of $20.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $22.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.76 billion to $97.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $101.48 billion to $104.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.47.

Shares of Boeing (BA) traded down $8.61 on Friday, reaching $345.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,000. Boeing has a 52 week low of $173.75 and a 52 week high of $371.60. The stock has a market cap of $203,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

