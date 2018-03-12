Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce $9.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.71 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $9.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.53 billion to $39.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $57.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.09 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE BABA) opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $488,030.00, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.57. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $206.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 21,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

