Brokerages Anticipate Baidu Inc (BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. Baidu reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 96.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ BIDU) traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,000. The company has a market capitalization of $92,250.00, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

