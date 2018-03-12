Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of AdvanSix (ASIX) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 332,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1,340.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.63. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 151,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,919,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/brokerages-anticipate-advansix-inc-nyseasix-will-post-earnings-of-0-22-per-share.html.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.