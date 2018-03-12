Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Boosted by BT Investment Management Ltd

BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,551 shares during the quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,611,829,000 after buying an additional 333,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,454,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,541,612,000 after buying an additional 2,367,864 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,168,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,689,000 after buying an additional 3,735,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,612,000 after buying an additional 910,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at $67.92 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $110,885.03, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vetr raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $335,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $585,033.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-position-boosted-by-bt-investment-management-ltd.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.