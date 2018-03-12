Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7338507600914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 22,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $968.95, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.71%.

BGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $121,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,443.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

