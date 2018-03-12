Bridger Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

Bridger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the quarter. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 71.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) opened at $47.00 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $26,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a genetic medicines company. The Company, through its synthetic chemistry drug development platform, designs, develops and commercializes a pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases. The Company is engaged in developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

