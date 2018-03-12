Bridger Management LLC Increases Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 5.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $75,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,921,000 after buying an additional 1,161,661 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 274,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after buying an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 785.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 221,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 196,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) opened at $272.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $203.48 and a 12 month high of $293.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,518.89, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,243,950.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian P. Leclaire sold 1,679 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.97, for a total value of $412,983.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,579 shares of company stock worth $10,842,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

