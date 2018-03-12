Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 227,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,050.00, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.74%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $834,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $98,960.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,837 shares in the company, valued at $294,448.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

