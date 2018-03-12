Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,126 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleton Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 310,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,531,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Eversource Energy ( ES ) opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18,140.00, a PE ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -33.61%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire and the regulated electric generation businesses.

