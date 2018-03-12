Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,878 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,309.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) opened at $175.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $17,910.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,878 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-acquires-2878-shares-of-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.