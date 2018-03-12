Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) PT Set at $9.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ BCLI) opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 91,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others.

